Milford Math Walk Challenge kicks off June 1

Take a break from the screen...Exercise your body and brain by joining in Room 17’s Milford Math Walk Challenge taking place at more than 20 locations across Milford during the first week in June, or until it rains.

A Math Walk is a great opportunity to get outside, enjoy the warm weather, and engage in fun mathematics for all ages.

Each location displays a different type of interactive problem solving opportunity, written in chalk. Participants can take a selfie, sign their names in chalk (BYOC), and/or share a solution @Room17math on Facebook or Instagram. How many can you find and solve?

For more details on the event and a list of locations visit www.Room17Math.com/mathwalk.