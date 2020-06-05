Milford Marine Institute enrolling for science camps

The Milford Marine Institute will be running science camps for the 37th year with limited enrollment and COVID-19 protocols. Marine Biology Science and Art camp will be held June 22-June 26, from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Tri Beach Neighborhood Center. This camp will explore the nine marine habitats and the cetaceans (whales, dolphins, and porpoise), sea turtles, pinnipeds, fish, mollusks, and crustaceans which inhabit them. Campers will choose a favorite marine animal, draw it on a piece of pine, have it cut, sand and paint a work of art. If time permits, a second marine animal may be done.

A Bird Identification Art Camp will be held June 29-July 2 at the Gulf Pond Museum. Campers will be introduced to the many groups of birds from mounted specimens, charts, field guides, and at the observatory. Campers will choose favorite birds, draw them on pine boards, have them cut, sand, and paint a work of avian art.

Archaeology/Native Culture Camps begin with Session A July 6-July10 and Session B July 13-17 at the Gulf Pond Museum and tent site. Campers will be shown ancient native artifacts from Connecticut, learn about the Pequot War, and participate in an archaeological dig at a native Paugussett site.

For more information contact the Milford Recreation Department or the Milford Marine Institute at 203-874-4000 or 203-988-0918.