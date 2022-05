MILFORD — Campers will get a taste of marine history in the coming weeks.

The Milford Marine Institute, Inc. recently acquired a large 19th century sperm whale tooth which will be shown to campers at its spring and summer camps.

“At our camps, campers will be able to hold this rare marine object,” said Tim Chaucer, Director of the Milford Marine Institute.

“We are great practitioners of ‘hands on’ history where our campers can hold rare ancient native American artifacts, marine specimens such as whale baleen, or antique bird mounts from our museum,” Chaucer added.

This is the 39th year that the Milford Marine Institute has operated our science and art-oriented camps in conjunction with the Milford Recreation Department.

The Marine Biology Science/Art Camp A will run June 20 to 24. This camp will be held at the Tri-Beach Center, 170 Hillside Ave., from 9:30 to 1 p.m. Campers will study the nine marine habitats and the whales, porpoise, dolphins, sea turtles, fish, mollusks, and crustaceans which inhabit them. Campers will choose several marine animals, be given a pine board, draw their favorite marine animal, have the animal cut out, learn to sand, and paint their favorite marine species. Open to campers 6 and older with campers 11 and older being Jr. Counselors

Marine Biology Science/Art Camp B will run from June 27 to July 1. Building a marine mollusk collection with common and Latin names will be added to this camp. Campers will also study the nine habitats, study the marine species, draw their favorite animal on a pine board, have it cut, learn to sand, and paint their favorite marine specimen. Campers will learn how to identify marine species using a marine field guide at both camps. Open to campers 7 and older with 11 and older being Jr. Counselors.

Bird Identification/Art Camp will run from July 12 to 15 at the Tri Beach Center. Campers will learn the many birds' groups using charts, field guides, mounted specimens, and field trips. Campers will choose their favorite birds and draw them on pieces of pine, have them cut out, learn to sand and paint their favorite works of avian art. Open to campers 6 and older with older campers as Jr. Counselors.

Archaeology/Native Culture Camp A will be held at the Gulf Pond Museum July 18 to 22. Campers will learn the history of the Paugussett people, hold ancient artifacts from Milford and beyond, choose a native name, learn to drum, learn proper scientific archaeological techniques, and spend three days at an historic archaeological village dig. Open to campers 10 and older.

Archaeology/Native Culture Camp B will be held at the Gulf Pond Museum July 25 to 29. Campers will do the same as above with differing artifacts being shown and found. Open to campers 10 and older.

For more information, contact Bob Hayes at the Milford Recreation website or the Milford Marine Institute at tchaucer@msn.com or by phone at 203-874-4000 or 203-988-0918.

