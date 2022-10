MILFORD — The waters around the marina have been the place to be this past summer, and more activity is expected over the coming weeks, according to Jim Donegan, Milford Landing Marina Director.

Donegan said there are no final numbers on visits just yet because there is still a couple of weeks left to the boating season, but he expects the totals to at least equal activity from last season.

"People have enjoyed the water, and the marina has been very busy," he said. "In 2021, we had over 2,500 vessels visit the marina, and this season looks like it's going to be just as busy as last. July and August are our busiest summer months with people out enjoying the water, and it has been busy every day."

One thing that drew boaters this summer was the activities being back in full force in Milford.

"We had all of our activities and events in Milford that draw people into the marina," said Donegan. "Our kickoff to summer fireworks, Oyster Fest, Irish Fest, Octoberfest, the weekly farmers market, all of the craft fairs and activities that happened on the green, a lot is happening in downtown Milford, and that certainly draws people into Milford harbor and the marina."

Last year was still a busy season one at the marina, even though all the activities were not being held or restricted because of the pandemic.

"The harbor in general, between all the marinas, the City of Milford mooring fields, there is over 850 vessels that call Milford home," said Donegan. "That happens at three commercial marinas, Milford Yacht Club, private docks, commercial fishing fleet, NOAA laboratory, State of Connecticut Department of Aquaculture have boats in Milford. So boats that reside in Milford, those numbers are 850, and this is the first time in several years that the city's mooring field is full, and many of the commercial marinas are at or near capacity also."

"So, in general, the harbor is bustling," he added. "There are a lot of boats and a lot of activity."

Milford Lisman Landing is a transient marina, explained Donegan, that rents slips to boaters for the night, weekend, or hourly.

"We are going to be at the level we were last year for boats coming to the marina," he said. "It's not just the harbor, but Milford has over 17 miles of shoreline, and it's one of the longest shorelines in the State of Connecticut. So a lot of boating activity happens, and it's also a great destination for boaters to come to Milford because of our proximity to the downtown area."

Lisman Landing's location and business model combined make it a popular marina for boaters, he said.

"All of the events that happen in the downtown area fill the marina, and some of the events book up well in advance, with people wanting to come, spend the weekend and be part of what is going on," said Donegan.

The waterfront park is adding to the popularity of the marina and the head of the harbor.

"Not just boaters come down, but also residents and visitors come down to enjoy the sights of Milford Harbor, relax on the park benches, use the patio area with the tables and umbrellas," said Donegan. "Another thing that we've done is we have a new pavilion, and this year we had many community events taking place under the pavilion, which has been another reason to come to the area, take a walk, relax and enjoy it."