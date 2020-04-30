Milford Library welcomes magician on Zoom

How about some comedy and magic? Milford Library welcomes magician Matias Letelier on Zoom on Monday, May 4 at 6:30 a.m. Once again, he will be visiting Milford Library, where he got his start in America. This is an event for the whole family, and after he does his magic tricks, he’ll be sharing the secret of one with everyone. Have some laughs, and learn a magic trick.

Letelier is a Chilean-American illusionist and mentalist. With more than 22 years of experience, Matias’ unique blend of top-notch magic, mentalism, and pickpocketing has helped him become one of New York’s favorite entertainers for small and large events.

Even though he lives in New York, Letelier constantly travels around the world to perform at corporate and private events, trade shows and colleges, along with his residency at the famous McKittrick Hotel in New York where he performs his show Speakeasy Magick five times a week.

With performances for Amazon, Red Bull, HP, J.P.Morgan, Sony, Volkswagen, Heineken, IBM, BMW, Veuve Clicquot, Amex, Deloitte and AT&T to name a few, his accent and talent have delighted thousands of people across the USA.

In his show, Letelier mixes comedy and magic that will have everybody laughing, entertained, amused, and amazed.

Registration in advance required by email: nabbey@milfordct.gov to receive the password for this Zoom session.