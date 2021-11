3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MILFORD — Looking for some jewelry, then Milford Public Library is the place to be Saturday.

The Friends of the Milford Library is hosting its “Baubles, Bangles & Bling Bazaar,” a sale of gently used jewelry, at the library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will be outside of the Milford Public Library Children’s Library, which is located on the library’s first floor.