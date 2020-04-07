  • Information Systems Librarian Fred Danowski uses a 3-D printer to fashion frames for protective face shields at the Milford Library, currently closed to the public, in Milford, Conn. on Monday, April 6, 2020. Danowski produces ten of the frames each week, for use as protective equipment at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media / Connecticut Post

    Information Systems Librarian Fred Danowski uses a 3-D printer to fashion frames for protective face shields at the Milford Library, currently closed to the public, in Milford, Conn. on Monday, April 6, 2020. Danowski produces ten of the frames each week, for use as protective equipment at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury.

    less

    Information Systems Librarian Fred Danowski uses a 3-D printer to fashion frames for protective face shields at the Milford Library, currently closed to the public, in Milford, Conn. on Monday, April 6, 2020.

    ... more
    Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 7

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 7

Information Systems Librarian Fred Danowski uses a 3-D printer to fashion frames for protective face shields at the Milford Library, currently closed to the public, in Milford, Conn. on Monday, April 6, 2020. Danowski produces ten of the frames each week, for use as protective equipment at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury.

less

Information Systems Librarian Fred Danowski uses a 3-D printer to fashion frames for protective face shields at the Milford Library, currently closed to the public, in Milford, Conn. on Monday, April 6, 2020.

... more
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media