Milford Library’s Party in the Stacks features costume contest

The Friends of the Milford Public Library’s fourth annual Party in the Stacks fund-raiser set for Oct. 19, will include a costume contest. The Friends of the Milford Public Library’s fourth annual Party in the Stacks fund-raiser set for Oct. 19, will include a costume contest. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford Library’s Party in the Stacks features costume contest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Friends of the Milford Public Library’s fourth annual Party in the Stacks fund-raiser set for Oct. 19, will include a costume contest complete with pictures, judges, and prizes.

“It’s going to be a night where superheros, villains, Hollywood icons, and music legends will join forces under one roof to support a cause they believe in — the Milford Public Library,” said Ashley Volkens vice president of special events for the Friends of the Milford Library. “With a theme like pop culture, we are expecting to see creativity take flight.”

Costume contest prizes have been donated by Stress Factory Comedy Club in Bridgeport. Awards will go to the most creative, most heroic, most screenworthy, and the judges favorite. For costume inspiration, think superheros, musicians, movie characters and cartoons. Costumes are optional but encouraged.

Brian Smith will be returning to EMCEE the evening and the D.J. Company will provide the music.

For tickets, at $50, visit the Milford Library Circulation Desk, biddingowl.com/FriendsofMilfordLibr, or at the door the night of the party. Milford Library is located at 57 New Haven Avenue. For questions or sponsor opportunities, email partyinstacks.milfordlib@gmail.com, call 203-783-3291 or visit milfordlibrary.org.

Event sponsors include Alternate Universe, The Crushed Grape, The Milford Bank, Sterling Printing & Graphics, Party People Inc., ShopRite of Milford and Trish Pearson Insurance.