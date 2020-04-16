Milford Library offers programs for families

NEW! Spring Storywalk at Eisenhower Park

Check out the new book, Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt, by Kate Messner, art by Christopher Silas Neal, at the Storywalk at Eisenhower Park.

In the library’s latest storywalk selection, discover the wonders that lay hidden between the stalks, under the shade of leaves and down in the dirt. Explore the many lives of a garden throughout a year. Up in the garden the world is full of green leaves, ripening fruit and growing vegetables. But down in the dirt, exists a busy world of slithering snakes, burrowing skunks and digging worms.

The Storywalk promotes literacy and exercise in young children and encourages families to spend time together in nature. Enjoy the fresh air and let the library know how you liked the book. Don’t forget to verify that park trails are still open and to practice social distancing.

Digital Storytimes

Family Storytime will be posted to the Milford Library Facebook page Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Join for a story for the whole family.

Preschool Storytimes will be posted to the Milford Library Facebook page Fridays at 4 p.m. Join for songs and a story.

All storytimes will air prerecorded and will be available for a limited time on Facebook and YouTube.

Virtual Scavenger Hunt

It’s a library scavenger hunt at your house. Solve, riddles, complete activities and even perform an act of kindness.

Register to play at milfordlibrary.readsquared.com. Use your summer reading login information if you already have an account.

Contact the Children’s Department with questions at mplchildren@milfordct.gov.