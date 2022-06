MILFORD — Milford Library is holding a new online author talk series beginning next month.

The series, sponsored by the Friends of the Milford Library in partnership with the Library Speakers Consortium, begins on July 7 with Alka Joshi, best-selling author of Henna Artist.

Each month the library will be offering two to three online talks with bestselling authors and thought leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the speakers, and programs will be filmed and archived for access after the event.

Alka’s talk begins at 9 p.m. The book is a Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick.

The next talk will be July 14 at noon with David Allen, a best-selling author and world’s leading expert on stress free productivity. He will introduce his book Getting Things Done: the Art of Stress Free Productivity.

Pulitzer Prize winner Dr. Marcia Chatelain will discuss her book Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m.

Bookmark and link to the speaker site and register for upcoming programs at https://libraryc.org/milfordpubliclibrary