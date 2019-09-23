Milford Library hosts ‘Pizza in New Haven’ talk

Friends of Milford Library will host speaker, Colin M. Caplan, who will discuss his latest book Pizza in New Haven on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The Friends of Milford Library will host speaker, Colin M. Caplan, who will discuss his latest book Pizza in New Haven on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m., at the Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Ave.

Caplan is a New Haven native, architectural designer, historian, author, tour operator and pizza guru. He graduated with a master’s in architecture from Tulane University and worked under a number of architecture firms. He is the founder of Taste of New Haven culinary tours and events, and the author of seven books, the latest being Pizza in New Haven, a project for which Caplan spent countless hours researching, writing, interviewing, studying and eating pizza. He also is founder of Elm City Party Bike, and similar tour operations in Orlando, Fla. and Austin, Texas.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.