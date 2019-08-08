  • Milford Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m. Photo: Contributed Photo

    Milford Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m.

    Milford Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Milford Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m.

Milford Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m.

Photo: Contributed Photo

Get out your tie-dye and your bell bottoms and come to Milford Library to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m.

Trumbull based band, the C-Sides, will be performing a number of hits from the original Woodstock repertoire in the Pavilion outside the library, and in case of rain, will be held inside. Come and get your groove on - dancing is encouraged.

The all-family event introduces youngsters to the past, and celebrates memories for older people.