Milford Library celebrates Woodstock 50 Aug. 11
Photo: Contributed Photo
Get out your tie-dye and your bell bottoms and come to Milford Library to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m.
Trumbull based band, the C-Sides, will be performing a number of hits from the original Woodstock repertoire in the Pavilion outside the library, and in case of rain, will be held inside. Come and get your groove on - dancing is encouraged.
The all-family event introduces youngsters to the past, and celebrates memories for older people.
