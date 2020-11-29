Milford Library Zoom music performance Dec. 2

“Have a Soulful Holiday,” a Milford Public Library Zoom program, will take place Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Performer Rhonda Denét has a bachelor’s degree in music and a graduate degree in arts administration. She is a full-time performer, appearing at concert halls, theaters, clubs, resorts and museums in the New York area and across the country.

For registration information, visit milfordlibrary.org. For questions, send an email to nabbey@milfordct.gov.