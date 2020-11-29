https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Milford-Library-Zoom-music-performance-Dec-2-15761529.php
Milford Library Zoom music performance Dec. 2
Photo: Friends Of The Milford Library /
“Have a Soulful Holiday,” a Milford Public Library Zoom program, will take place Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
Performer Rhonda Denét has a bachelor’s degree in music and a graduate degree in arts administration. She is a full-time performer, appearing at concert halls, theaters, clubs, resorts and museums in the New York area and across the country.
For registration information, visit milfordlibrary.org. For questions, send an email to nabbey@milfordct.gov.
