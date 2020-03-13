Milford Library, Senior Center close

Milford City Hall will be open, but the public is asked to limit business for at least two weeks starting Monday, March 16, in an effort to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

Milford will close its library and senior center, and will imit access to other municipal facilities starting Monday in an effort to stem the spread of Coronavirus.

The Milford Public Library was closed at the end of business Friday, March 13. Mayor Ben Blake advised residents to check the Milford Library webpage for services that will be offered remotely.

The Milford Senior Center was also closing at the end of Friday, but Blake said some limited services, such as to-go meals and food pantry access, would be offered. Information is available at the Milford Senior Center webpage.

Milford Public Schools announced Thursday, March 12, that they would close, effective Monday, March 16, for at least two weeks.

The Transfer Station will remain open during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

While city parks and beaches will remain open, recreation buildings and playgrounds will be closed, Blake said.

Effective Monday, March 16, all other city departments will continue to operate. However, Blake said buildings will have limited public access by appointment only.

“Residents are encouraged to carry out their city business via telephone, e-mail, fax or U.S. mail in order to limit the number of visitors to city buildings,” Blake said.

Updates will be posted at on the City’s website.