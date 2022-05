MILFORD — The Milford Land Conservation Trust’s annual meeting will feature speaker Tim Abbott of the Housatonic Valley Association.

The meeting will be May 12 at 7 p.m.

Abbott will speak on “Conservation Values and Stewardship: What are you managing for?” His address, which promises to be lively, will include the challenges associated with land management and conservation.

Election of officers will occur during the business portion of the meeting for active members. President Joseph DeSisto Alling will outline Land Trust accomplishments in 2021, and share goals for the year ahead. The public is invited to attend.

Abbott has been a conservation leader in our region for nearly 25 years, working with The Nature Conservancy and The Trust for Public Land before joining the Housatonic Valley Association in 2008. He has worked to secure more than $18 million in funding to protect more than 15,000 acres of woodlands, farms, and watersheds.

A graduate of Clark University and Haverford College, Abbott was the recipient of a J. William Fulbright Fellowship in Namibia, Southern Africa. Abbott serves on Connecticut’s Natural Heritage, Open Spaces, and Watershed Land Acquisition Review Board, administers the Connecticut State Committee of the Highlands Coalition, is past Chair of the CT Land Conservation Council, and Chair of the North Canaan Planning and Zoning Commission. has worked and conducted research in the U.S. and Africa related to natural resources management, vegetation, and conservation.