MILFORD — Milford Road Runners are again preparing for their Kid’s Track Series, an event the group says has happened every summer since the 1980s except for the pandemic.

“The event usually takes place at Platt Tech, but because of the construction this summer, it’s being held at Jonathan Law High School on their track,” Thomas Fatone of the Milford Road Runners. “The event starts at 6 p.m. on Thursdays and will continue this week until school is back. Oh, and it’s free.”

This year’s series is scheduled to begin July 7. During the event, there will be a giveaway for participants, and each child will receive a ribbon for each event they run, no matter how they do.

“All the volunteers are excited to have this event back after the two-year layoff, due to COVID,” Fatone said.

Fatone said all ages up until high school are welcome at the event.

“The goal is to give back to the community and the children from the proceeds we received from the road races that we host,” he said. “It’s what we do.”

One of their events, the 2022 Independence Day 5K at Tribus Beer Co., officially sold out.

“When you sign up to run on July 4th, you’re getting more than just a good time at Tribus Beer Co., you’re helping local kids learn about running and how fitness can be fun,” Milford Road Runners wrote on a Facebook post. “All proceeds from the race fund our Kid’s Track Series, a free weekly meet for kids.”

The Independence Day Race is the first of two races the Milford Road Runners started to raise funds to help support the track series. The other is the Winter Wonderland race which was held in person in 2022 after having it virtually the previous year.

Every week there is a different theme, Fatone noted.

“There’s going to be a surprise for the kids at the end of the event,” he said. “Usually we put together liked-aged kids on the track, and they run races such as the 200 meter, 400 meters and a one-mile race, and adults can fun run, too.”