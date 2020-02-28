Milford Hospital to host forum on acquisition by Bridgeport Hospital

MILFORD — Roughly nine months after Milford Hospital was absorbed by Bridgeport Hospital, there will be a community forum to discuss the partnership and what it means.

The forum will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Milford Hospital campus, 300 Seaside Ave. Leaders from Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health (of which Bridgeport Hospital is a part) will “present information regarding key investments and accomplishments that have been made on the Milford Campus of Bridgeport Hospital since June 2019,” according to a news release.

June 2019 is when the state approved the integration of Bridgeport and Milford hospitals. The idea came about after years of struggle for Milford Hospital, which was seeing a decline in patient volume and low reimbursement rates for care.

Monday’s forum is also expected to include update regarding clinical services and future plans for the campus. Time will be allowed for questions and answers.

The forum is being held in compliance with requirements established by the State of Connecticut Office of Healthcare Strategy as a condition of the acquisition. Refreshments will be served.