Milford Historical Society opens early Aug. 24 for photo exhibit

The building of Memorial Bridge, 1888-1889, by John Beatty of Leetes Island. The granite blocks that have the names of the first settlers are being set on the north coping with the aid of a hand-operated crane. The building to the left is the Fowler Homestead.

The Milford Historical Society will open at 10 a.m., instead of 1 p.m. on Saturday. Aug. 24 to offer visitors a chance to see its summer exhibit, Our Town-Our Story, before watching the Milford Arts Center’s staged outdoor reading of Thornton Wilder’s play Our Town beginning at 1 p.m. on the Milford Green at the Bandstand.

The historical society has a display of more than 200 photos of Milford from the late 1800s to the early 1900s from the Daniel and Roma Moger photograph collection. The photos may be seen every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the MHS headquarters, 34 High St. through Oct. 6. MHS is closed Labor Day weekend. The exhibit is free, although good-will donations are always appreciated.

The Milford Arts Center is sponsoring the theatrical production with each of the three acts in different locations: bandstand on the Green, veranda in front of the Parson Center, and the back lawn of the DAR Chapter House, 55 Prospect St. The Chapter House is adjacent to the Old Milford Cemetery.

For more information on the society, visit milfordhistoricalsociety.org.