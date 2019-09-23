Milford Historical Society joins PorchFest Sept. 28

The Milford Historical Society joins PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 28, in front of the Clark-Stockade House on 34 High Street.

The Milford Historical Society will join PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 28, at its headquarters on 34 High Street. Singer Sophie Mae will perform at 1 p.m., and at 1:30 p.m. Matt Jarrett will add his voice to the musical sounds at more than 25 venues in various Milford neighborhoods. Jarrett is an indie folk singer-songwriter who performs minimal, raw acoustic music. Recording under the label Resonating Wood, Jarrett moved to Milford a year ago, and he and his family are members of the society.

The PorchFest idea took hold in 2007 when some music fans in Ithaca, N.Y., decided that a great way to meet their neighbors would be to hold free concerts on front porches. This year, there will be about 130 PorchFests around the United States and in Canada, according to porchfest.org.

In addition, Milford Historical Society’s three houses will be open for free docent-led tours until 4 p.m. For more information, visit milfordhistoricalsociety.org.