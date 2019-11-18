Milford Historical Society hosts holiday open house

The Milford Historical Society’s annual Christmas open house kicks off Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. and continues Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the MHS headquarters, 34 High St.

Students from local schools are decorating the exhibit rooms in the Stockade house to look like “A White House Christmas,” showing how the executive mansion would have been decked out by past presidents. Come see how Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865), Calvin Coolidge (1923-1929) and Gerald Ford (1974-1977) might have celebrated.

Side-street parking is best and will leave the Society parking lot open for the frail or handicapped. Admission is free, although donations are gratefully accepted.

After viewing the decorated rooms, guests are invited to the Bryan-Downs house where there will be a Tea Cup Auction of themed gift baskets and a Christmas bake sale. There also will be free coffee and hot cider. The Bryan-Downs house is fully accessible by way of a ramp on the right side of the building. Early Christmas shopping may be done at MHS Country Gift Store.

For more information, visit milfordhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-874-2664.