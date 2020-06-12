Milford Historical Society elects officers

The Milford Historical Society recently elected a slate of officers. The Milford Historical Society recently elected a slate of officers. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford Historical Society elects officers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Milford Historical Society was not able to hold its annual meeting this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but by Gov. Lamont’s executive order regarding the “Suspension of In-Person Shareholder Meeting Agreement” the society was able to present a slate of officers to the membership.

Hearing no additional nominations, the recording secretary was instructed to cast one vote to accept the following slate: president, Lloyd Jacobs; first vice president, Chris Bishop; second vice president, Amy Arden; recording secretary, Rosanne Hoagland; corresponding secretary, Marty Merk; treasurer, Chris Bishop, and members-at-large, Emma Jani and John Clark.

This year 2020 is the 90th anniversary of the society, and although we were not able to raise the roof in celebration, partial re-roofing was done on two of the historic houses.

MHS members have not been able to gather for board meetings and lecture programs for months, but workers have been busy doing computer projects at home. Also, 3-4 members have been able to take in and record donations for the museum.

For more information go to milfordhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-874-2664.