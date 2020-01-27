Milford High School choirs to perform with 70s rock band

Both the Jonathan Law and Foran High school choirs will be performing in “Best Of the 70s” concert Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m., at the Milford Performance Center. Choir Leaders Kelly Jones (Jonathan Law) and Teresa Voss (Foran High) will each be bringing their choirs to form a 90-voice choir.

The concert will include the songs of Neil Young, The Beatles, Van Morrison, The Rolling Stones, America, John Denver, the Eagles, Bob Seger, Billy Joel, Cat Stevens, Neil Diamond, The Band, Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Buffett, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and more.

“The Best of the 70s” features the Milford based band DizzyFish led by Eric Herbst with special guest backup singers Angela Clemmons and Sharon-Jerry Collins.

Clemmons has had a 35-year career singing and performing with Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Michael Jackson, Steely Dan, and many others. Sharon has toured, recorded and performed with such artists as Billy Preston, Whitney Houston, Roberta Flack, Bette Midler, and many others.

Other DizzyFish members include Ken Trapp (Milford) on keyboards, Frank Demaio (Monroe) on guitar, Roger Post(Newtown) on drums, John Zanella (Fairfield) on bass and Jon Saxon (Westport) on the saxaphone.

The Best of the 70s sold out the Ridgefield Playhouse in April and the Dome at the Oakdale in October and expects to sell out the Milford Performance Center. The Milford Performance Center is a 900-seat theater in Downtown Milford located in the Parsons Center. Ticket prices start at $19.70 and are available at the MilfordPerformanceCenter.org.