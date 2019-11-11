Milford Health Department offers flu shots Nov. 12

The Milford Health Department, 82 New Haven Ave., will provide seasonal influenza vaccination, “flu shots,” to Milford residents age 9 and older on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

The cost of the seasonal flu shot is $20, payable by cash or check. Insurance is not accepted at clinics, however a receipt will be provided.

Free flu shots are available for children age 6 to 59 months, children who are without health insurance or who are underinsured, or children enrolled in Medicaid or Husky B.

All individuals age 6 months or older are advised to get a flu vaccination to protect them from developing the flu. Additionally, children 6 months of age through 8 years of age who have not received a flu shot before are advised to receive two flu immunizations this year. All others, age 9 years and older are advised to receive one dose.

For individuals over age 65, a high dose flu immunization known as Fluzone High Dose is available this year.

The cost of the high-dose flu shot is $48, payable by cash or check.

Fluzone High Dose is the first and only influenza vaccine designed specifically for people 65 year of age and older. Persons in this age group have a higher risk for complications from influenza. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) details that each year more than 200,000 flu-related hospitalizations and up to 49,000 flu-related deaths occur; it is estimated that 60% of the hospitalizations and 90% of the deaths occur in people 65 years of age or older. Studies have shown that people 65 years of age and older may not respond as well to the standard dose influenza vaccine. This is because older people do not produce as high of an antibody response following vaccination as do younger people (antibodies are substances in the blood that protect against infection). If people have a low antibody level, they may be at higher risk of catching the flu. The high dose flu vaccine provides a stronger immune response to influenza thereby providing more protection against flu and its complications.

The Milford Health Department also encourages residents to practice good respiratory etiquette to prevent and reduce the spread of flu this season. Precautions such as staying at home when you’re sick, covering your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze, using and properly disposing of tissues, and washing your hands are important measures to help reduce the spread of serious respiratory illnesses.