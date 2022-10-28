Milford resident maps city's best Halloween decorations

MILFORD — Finding those homes displaying Halloween decorations is just a key stroke away thanks one dedicated city resident.

John Krusinski first created the virtual Halloween decoration map in 2020, he did not expect to be doing it year after year.

"I was bored in my house like everybody, and I decided to go out in the neighborhood and started posting pictures of Halloween decorations," he said. "And so many people started commenting they didn't know these house decorations existed. It gave people something to do during Halloween weekend while staying safe."

Krusinski is familiar with making a virtual map of house decorations.

"I was back in Milford in 2017, and I decided to drive around town and make a list of my favorite Christmas decorations on a piece of paper," he said. "I saved that list for the next year, so I could remember where to go back to, and then I typed a list on Microsoft Word, which transferred to Google Sheets so I could share it with people. I started sharing it with friends and family, and then all their friends started to want to see the list. That's when I put together the Christmas Facebook page, and it all went from there, but it all started as my list."

In 2020, when COVID was at its peak, Krusinski decided to expand the Christmas Facebook page to allow people to share any holiday.

"People were sharing decorations from Easter, St. Patrick's and other different lights during summer," he said. "When Halloween came around, I started noticing many people decorate for Halloween, and it wasn't just small displays. They were going all out."

He took pictures of them and posted them on the Christmas page, and people started asking for a map so they could drive around and see the decorations.

"So I ended up with 20 or 30 homes first that I was posting these pictures of, and everybody was sharing it, so I put together the map, and it took off from there," said Krusinski .

This year he added West Haven homes to the map. And anticipation started even before summer officially ended.

"This year, since the end of September, people have been asking me where the map is, and I had to tell them they had to wait because it wasn't October yet, and there were no decorations," he said.

Krusinski is also planning a Christmas decorating contest, which has taken up much of his time, and made the map a little late this year.

"Last year, I started posting the map around the 10th of October," he said. "I started putting together the map this week, and I had a friend help me confirm that some of the houses from last year were still decorated, which they were, and a few weren't. I got the map put together and posted online for everybody."

What Krusinski looks in house decorations for them to go on the virtual map is a wow factor and uniqueness.

"There's a house over on Live Oaks Road that has been doing it for years. They set up a full walkthrough with pallets in their yard, and people can walk through and see all these scary popouts and lights," he said. "There's another house in Alexander Road and on Art Street that have a full walkthrough and spent a lot of time on."

Towards the end of November, Krusinski starts putting the Christmas house decoration list together because that's when the decorations start going up around Milford.

"Black Friday is the day of Milford's tree lighting downtown, which signifies the official kickoff to Christmas," Krusinski said.

Krusinski is doing the Milford Holiday Lights Contest for the third year, starting the day after Thanksgiving.

"When Christmas officially starts in Milford, people can go online to milfordholidaylights.com and submit a picture of their home into one of the 12 categories," he said. "I usually give it about two-and-a-half weeks, and I upload all the photos in the system so people can vote for their favorite homes within the categories."