Contributed photo

MILFORD — The Milford Garden Club’s May Market is making its return next month.

The market — known for its selection of perennials, annuals, herbs, and veggie plants as well as a variety of home-baked treats and garden treasures for purchase — will be May 14 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Fowler Rotary Pavilion behind the Milford Public Library.