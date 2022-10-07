Milford's Foran High planetarium renovation complete

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — When it opened in 1973, Joseph A. Foran High School had a state-of-the-art planetarium. Now, it does again.

City and school officials gathered Thursday for a ribbon cutting to celebrate completion of the school's planetarium work to meet the technological advancements which exist now. The planetarium improvement project had stalled during the pandemic, but work resumed over the summer and fall of 2021. The new planetarium is now complete, and in full operation.

"Many things have changed since 1973," said Superintendent Anna Cutaia, "But we can proudly say we once again have a state-of-the-art planetarium."

Through the capital improvement plan, the Board of Education requested funds from the city to renovate the planetarium. In February 2018, the city bonded $500,000 to replace the 45-year-old facility. From there, a team of administrators, instructional supervisors, teachers, operations facilities, and IT research planetariums developed a set of specifications for the new planetarium.

School administrators put the project out to bid, and ultimately selected Evans and Sutherland of Salt Lake City, Utah, for the project. The firm teamed with Bowen Technologies of Indianapolis for the lighting and sound systems and Sky-Skan of Germany and Nashua, N.H., whichdid the work on refurbishing the dome.

"There are not many planetariums in Connecticut, and even fewer in high schools, which makes this planetarium unique and special," said Foran High Principal Max Berkowitz. "I'm extremely proud and honored to be the principal of the school that has not only a planetarium but a state-of-the-art facility that provides Foran High School students and students across Milford Public Schools a unique and special learning experience."

Science teacher Laura Donovan has been teaching in the planetarium.

"Probably the most profound part of having this amazing facility for our students is the impact it has on them," she said. "I have seen more wonder and curiosity, and I have been asked more questions than I have ever been in my teaching career, and it also gives our students an equitable learning experience."

Donovan said growing up, she was a visual learner, and having the state-of-the-art facility helps students see things for themselves that are perhaps abstract or not visible to them daily.

"It also connects to our global community," she said. "We can share and access resources from space agencies like NASA, the European Space Agency, and various museums and other planetariums worldwide."

The planetarium is not only for Milford students. Berkowitz said Donovan had hosted other schools and guided them through the universe's wonders by using the upgraded planetarium.

Besides the educational uses, the school administrators said there are endless opportunities for the community to hold events of all kinds in the new facility.