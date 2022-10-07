Milford's Foran High planetarium renovation complete

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — When it opened in 1973, Joseph A. Foran High School had a state-of-the-art planetarium. Now, it does again.
City and school officials gathered Thursday for a ribbon cutting to celebrate completion of the school's planetarium work to meet the technological advancements which exist now. The planetarium improvement project had stalled during the pandemic, but work resumed over the summer and fall of 2021. The new planetarium is now complete, and in full operation.