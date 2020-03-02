Milford Elks to host St. Patrick’s Day celebration

Milford Elks #1589 invites the public to the Elks Lodge at 124 New Haven Avenue following the parade on March 14.

The event will include corned beef dinners, sandwiches, bangers & mash and hotdogs for the kids. There also will be Irish beer and special Irish drinks.

The Elks float at the parade will have free food coupons for some lucky spectators. Food may be purchased upstairs in the Elks hall or downstairs in the newly renovated taproom.

Milford Elks give back to the community through scholarships, grants, Scouts, Little League, Red Cross, Christmas baskets for the less fortunate, free concerts and more.