Milford Elks Lodge 1589 holds Mother’s Day plant sale

Marigolds Marigolds Photo: Hemera Technologies / Getty Images Photo: Hemera Technologies / Getty Images Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford Elks Lodge 1589 holds Mother’s Day plant sale 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Milford Elks Lodge 1589 is holding a Mother’s Day plant sale with curbside pickup at the Elk’s parking lot, 124 New Haven Ave. on Friday, May 8, from 4-7 p.m.; Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, May 10, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Or, order in advance by Sunday, May 3 online at https://forms.gle/byetnjt2YDNwAf5SA. Advance order invoices will be sent via PayPal. Delivery in Milford for $3; and $5 for delivery to Derby, Stratford, Orange and West Haven.

$12 flat options include: Impatiens, Petunias, and Marigolds; $12 hanging plants options: Ivy Geranium, Impatiens, and Petunias; $10 hanging plant options: Impatiens and Petunias; 12 inch combo basket, $25; single geraniums, 4 inches, $4 each or 6 for $20.

For more information email info@milfordelks.com or call 203-874-1589.