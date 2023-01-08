Milford mandates EV charging stations in future build projects

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — Any future developments with 30 or more parking spaces will have to make 10 percent of those spots electric vehicle charging capable, thanks to a newly approved change to the city's zoning regulations.
"The future is here," City Planner David Sulkis told members of the Planning and Zoning Board at its meeting Tuesday, during which the board approved the new rule. The regulation change will affect any developments after Tuesday's vote.