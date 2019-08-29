Milford Diaper Drive kicks off Sept. 9

State Reps. Kathy Kennedy (R-119) and Charles Ferraro (R-117) along with State Rep. Kim Rose (D-118) and State Senator James Maroney (D-14) in cooperation with the United Way of Milford and TEAM, Inc. are hosting a City-Wide Diaper Drive in Milford from Sept. 9 through Oct. 3.

Diapers are costly and are not covered by Woman, Infants and Children (WIC) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 1 in 3 American families will struggle to afford diapers. Locally, this problem touches about 16.5% of Milford residents.

The Milford United Way, in cooperation with the Milford Legislative Delegation and TEAM, Inc. of Derby want to help these families by converting their diaper closet into a much larger diaper bank, with a constant supply of diapers in all sizes.

For a complete list of drop-off locations and more information, visit unitedwayofmilford.org/diaperdrive.