MILFORD — Democrats nominated a familiar face in the 118th House District race this November.

At their biennial convention at City Hall, Milford Democrats unanimously nominated Frank Smith as their candidate for re-election for the district, which extends north from Milford Point to Interstate 95 and east to Gulf Beach.

Nominated by Mayor Ben Blake, who called Smith "a devoted public servant and friend to Milford," the nomination was seconded by Registrar of Voters Kerri Rowland who was also endorsed for re-election to that position at the event.

Smith touted many legislative accomplishments of the past term including the largest tax cut in state history, a childcare tax credit, establishment of a fair rent commission, mental health initiatives and improved telehealth availability.

If re-elected Smith said he plans to continue work on coastal resiliency, environmental priorities, property tax reform, educational cost sharing, a civics education bill and continued state investment in Milford infrastructure projects.

Before his election to the General Assembly in 2020 Smith was a five-term member of the Milford Board of Aldermen, Ordinance Committee chairman, and member of the Inland Wetland Agency.

He is a graduate of Jonathan Law High School, father of three, grandfather of five and resides in the Laurel Beach neighborhood with his wife Diane.

