Milford DAR chapter inducts 2020-22 officers

Freelove Baldwin Stow DAR Chapter Regents Marolyn Paulis, LuJan Fenton, Jean Healy, Kendra Davis, and Barbara Stewart. Freelove Baldwin Stow DAR Chapter Regents Marolyn Paulis, LuJan Fenton, Jean Healy, Kendra Davis, and Barbara Stewart. Photo: Freelove Baldwin Stow DAR Chapter Photo: Freelove Baldwin Stow DAR Chapter Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Milford DAR chapter inducts 2020-22 officers 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Milford’s Freelove Baldwin Stow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) held its induction ceremony for the 2020-22 officers Thursday, June 18, in the backyard of the DAR Chapter House at 55 Prospect St., Milford. Due to COVID-19, the meeting was held outdoors with members seated in their own lawn chairs, socially distanced, and masked.

Chaplain Ardienne Damicis led the oath of office for the DAR Freelove Baldwin Stow Chapter officers for 2020-22 as follows:

Regent: Jean Healy; Vice Regent: Barbara Stewart; Second Vice Regent: Kendra Davis; Chaplain: Ardienne Damicis; Recording Secretary: Elizabeth Keefe; Corresponding Secretary: Marie Compare; Treasurer: Kendra Davis; Registrar: Casey Schwing; Historian: Darcy Kern; Librarian: Elizabeth White-Peters; Councilor: Marolyn Paulis; Councilor: Lujan Fenton; House & Grounds: Edna Luysterborghs and Elizabeth Keefe.