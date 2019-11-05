Milford Concert Band’s 28th season kicks off Nov. 10

The Milford Concert Band kicks off its 28th season on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2:30 p.m., with its annual “Milford Salute to Vets” concert at Milford City Hall. The concert will feature soundtrack music from the classic NBC mini-series “Victory at Sea” by Richard Rodgers.

The band also will perform at the Milford Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 25, at 5 p.m., at the Town Gazebo. Their annual holiday concert, “A Milford Christmas” will be held at City Hall on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. A musical reading of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be featured. On Sunday, Dec. 22, at 1:30 p.m. there will be a holiday concert at the Milford Senior Center.

Concerts are free and open to the public.

The Milford Concert Band is a 30-piece band made up of local musicians from student players, area semi-professionals, to retirees and performs around 20 shows a year. For more information, or to join the band, visit its Facebook page.