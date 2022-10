MILFORD — The City Clerk’s Office has received more than 13,000 absentee ballot applications so far this year. And most of them will be sent to residents who asked for one.

City Clerk and Registrar of Vital Statistics Karen Fortunati said her office has received requests for numbered absentee ballot applications from representatives of candidate campaigns, and she wants residents to be aware and not be concerned if they receive unsolicited applications.

"Voters can use an absentee ballot application that they may receive from a campaign, or they can use an application from my office. Any absentee ballot application must be returned to my office," said Fortunati.

Through Wednesday, her office has received 13,518 absentee ballot applications for the Nov. 8 election, she said.

"Anyone wishing to distribute absentee ballot applications in excess of five applications must register with their local clerk's office," said Fortunati.

Overall, the office has received 5,596 application requests from Gov. Ned Lamont's campaign, 2,500 from state Republican Chairman Ben Proto, 2,500 from Milford Republican Tom Jagodozinsi, 422 from Milford Democrat Pete Smith, and 2,500 applications from Democrat Mike Brown.

Fortunati added that anyone can distribute absentee ballot applications.

Voters also can cast their vote in the Nov. 8 election in person at their polling place or by absentee ballot. Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On the ballot, Milford voters will vote for governor and lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, U.S. representative, state senator, state representative, secretary of the state, comptroller, attorney general, probate judge and registrar of voters offices.

To obtain an absentee ballot, Milford voters must complete the application and return it to the Milford City Clerk's office at 70 West River St. or by dropping it in one of three drop boxes. One is outside city hall at 110 River St., the second is outside of the Parsons Building at 70 West River St., near the entrance to the City Clerk and Tax Office, and the third is outside the Milford Police Department at 430 Boston Post Road.

Absentee ballots are available until Nov. 7.

Anyone voting by absentee ballot must abide by specific eligibility requirements in Connecticut. The reasons listed on the ballot application are: active service in the armed forces, absence from town of residence, sickness, religious prohibition against secular activity on the day of the election,duties as an election official at a polling place other than their own for all hours of voting, and physical disability.