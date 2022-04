MILFORD — The Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Milford Regional Job Fair on April 28.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Center Court at the Connecticut Post Mall.

“Today’s job market has created new and unforeseen changes that have made finding the right employee more challenging,” said Simon McDonald, Director of Membership and Marketing at the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“By coming to a well-trafficked area like the Connecticut Post Mall, employers will have a greater chance of filling their positions,” he added.

With Edgewell Personal Care headlining the employer list, the fair plans to host numerous employers from a variety of industry sectors surrounding the Milford region. Participating employers are searching for potential employees in the fields of IT services, healthcare, personal care, automobile, financing, and more.

“With many companies from different industries looking for their next great hire, job seekers have a fantastic opportunity to further their career,” McDonald added.

On April 28, job seekers will gain an expansive opportunity to speak with prospective employers and gain information on potential/immediate openings, McDonald said.

The free in-person event will provide those looking for a career change or a fresh start with exciting opportunities with hundreds of available jobs from the region’s best employers. The Chamber will host resume and interview workshops for candidates, digital presentations, on-site interviews at select employers, and the possibility for on-site hiring.

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Employers may register for a booth at http://cca.milfordct.com/WebForms/EvtListing.aspx?dbid2=ctmil&keyword=10837449&class=E

For more information, contact Simon McDonald at smcdonald@milfordct.com or (203) 767-2592.