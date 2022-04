MILFORD — The Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce is hoping to play matchmaker later this month.

The organization is hosting a job fair on April 28, one designed to bring businesses from throughout the region together with prospective employees. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Connecticut Post Mall.

“There’s a lot of entrepreneurial spirit out there, which is fantastic, but it is making the labor market difficult, in a time that was going to make the labor market difficult anyway,” said Simon McDonald, the chamber’s director of membership and marketing.

“With so many baby boomers retiring, the workforce is shrinking, and the need for the workforce is not,” McDonald added.

McDonald said there will be a table at the job fair with applications to all of the stores housed inside the mall.

At the moment, 13 employers have committed to attend the job fair, but McDonald expects to get up to 30 employers by the time the event starts.

With Edgewell Personal Care headlining the employer list, the fair plans to host numerous employers from a variety of industry sectors surrounding the Milford region. Participating employers are searching for potential employees in the fields of IT services, healthcare, personal care, automobile, financing, and more.

“With many companies from different industries looking for their next great hire, job seekers have a fantastic opportunity to further their career,” McDonald added.

Among the employers planning to attend are Yale New Haven Health, Adecco Employment, Aquinas Consulting, Colonial Toyota, Ocean State Job Lot, and Your CBD Store.

“We are going to have opportunities for people looking for entry-level jobs into executive suite level jobs,” said McDonald.

The last time a job fair was held in Milford was when Subway laid off 300 people from its Milford headquarters, but McDonald said that was more of a “knee-jerk reaction” to the layoff.

“Unlike that job fair, this is something we hope to get going regularly and the first of hopefully many,” said McDonald.

What McDonald hopes will happen at the job fair, is for each of the employers who participate to leave with the number of employees they need for the job openings they have.

“If I get 300 or 400 people to show up, that would be great,” said McDonald. “We are going to do promotions to get people who are looking for work to come in and see the opportunities that are available to them.

“We are going to be doing free resume and interview workshops,” McDonald added. “We are going to have career coaches, some of these employers are going to have on-site interviews, we are going to have food and the Connecticut Post Mall is going to be giving swag bags and more.”

Employers may register for a booth at http://cca.milfordct.com/