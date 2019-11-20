Milford Campus Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary to host 25th annual holiday celebration

A holiday wonderland of trees and other gift items on display at the 2018 Celebration of Trees event at Milford Campus Bridgeport Hospital.

Over the past 24 years, the Celebration of Trees has become a beloved and cherished holiday tradition for residents of Milford and surrounding communities. During the 10-day event from Nov. 30-Dec. 9, more than 3,000 visitors are expected to stroll through the Milford campus Bridgeport Hospital lobby and balcony areas to view and take a chance on winning one of nearly 70 raffle prizes.

In addition to themed trees and traditional holiday items, the 2019 celebration will feature a variety of prizes including gift baskets, gift certificates, outdoor displays, electronics for the home, a snowblower and more.

Highlights of the Celebration of Trees include activities and entertainment including Visits with Santa beginning Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m., children and their families can have lunch with Santa. At the annual Tree of Light Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m., community members are invited to participate in the tree lighting by purchasing a light on the outdoor tree in honor or in memory of a loved one or friend. A reception, by invitation, will follow.

All events and activities will take place at the Milford Campus of Bridgeport Hospital, 300 Seaside Ave. The full schedule of holiday festivities follows:

Saturday, Nov. 30, opening day with ticket sales from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1, noon, performance by the Coastal Chordsmen with Dr. Michael Rudolph; 12:30 p.m., Holiday Paint and Pizza Party; $30 per person, reservations required, call 203-671-4311; 1-3 p.m. Visits with Santa.

Monday, Dec. 2, 5 p.m., Foran High School Advanced Vocal Ensemble.

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 4 p.m., Dylan Connor, singer/songwriter.

Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., Choir of St. Mary Church accompanied by Frank Zilinyi, pianist.

Friday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m., Performance by “Matinee;” 5:30 p.m., Tree of Light (by invitation only).

Saturday, Dec. 7, 11:30 a.m., Lunch with Santa; reservations required. RSVP by Dec. 1 to 203-878-5237. $6/child; $10/adult.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m., Milford Schools Performance: Jonathan Law HS & Pumpkin Delight School.

Monday, Dec. 9, 4 p.m., Raffle drawing in Auditoriums A, B and C.

Hundreds of volunteers, sponsors and donors generously give of their time and talent in order to bring the holiday spirit to Milford. The Milford Campus Auxiliary welcomes and encourages new participants to this event. For more information on the Celebration of Trees or Tree of Light Ceremony, contact the Milford Hospital Auxiliary at 203-647-6654.