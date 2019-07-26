Milford Business Association hires new executive director, events director

The Downtown Milford Business Association has named Joseph Weathered as executive director and Irene Gonzalez as their events director.

“This is an exciting time for the DMBA,” said Tracy Bonosconi, DMBA president. “Our organization has grown steadily over the past few years and the creation of these positions is another indicator of positive growth. And with their backgrounds, it is a perfect fit.”

Weathered, who concurrently serves as marketing specialist for the Milford Bank, brings years of marketing experience to the DMBA. He has likewise worked with the Milford Chamber of Commerce, The United Way of Milford, and The Orange Times, and is thoroughly invested in the community.

“With its recent recognition in the New York Times and Connecticut Living, Milford is enjoying some amazing press. I’m thrilled to be a part of this great organization and to keep building on this forward momentum,” said Weathered.

Gonzalez also brings extensive experience to the DMBA. As the owner of Madison-based Irene & Co. Events, she has years of planning and executing both corporate and private events, both in Connecticut and the New York metro area.

“The DMBA is already known for signature events like Pirate’s Day, Wine Trail, and Lamplight Stroll. By building on these great experiences, I’m looking forward to creating memories for our community that will last a lifetime,” said Gonzalez.

The DMBA is an organization of merchants, restaurants, and service providers working together to improve the community and culture of Downtown Milford. Their mission is to bring attention to the downtown landscape, enhance the visitor experience, and provide marketing and networking opportunities for members through an annual calendar of signature events. To learn more about DMBA events, vendor opportunities, or to join the organization, visit downtownmilfordct.com.