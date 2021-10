Party: Republican

Are you an incumbent? (If yes, how many years in office): Yes. I have served as minority leader on the Milford Board of Education since 2019

Current job: Content Producer, Knights of Columbus Supreme Council

Volunteering background, if any: Member of Knights of Columbus Council 15870

Education: University of Connecticut (2015); Jonathan Law High School, Valedictorian (2011)

If elected, what will be your primary focus — budget, curriculum, another topic?

My primary focuses are on the fiscal responsibility of the Milford Board of Educations’ budget, but, more importantly, to foster an unbiased curriculum and avert any intrusion of critical race theory, or theories like it, into our classrooms.

What is your stance on the recent calls by some for more input in the curriculum? Do you feel the curriculum is proper, any issues or changes needed in your mind?

I support parental involvement and input in the curriculum. Milford Public Schools and parents need to work together to create the best future for our students and children. With more open discussion and transparency, I believe that better future can be achieved.

Your thoughts on the school budget — how it stands now for what is needed in the schools?

Our budget should reflect our values. And while some current Milford Board of Education members believe it does, I do not. The past two budgets, I have voted no because I believe the money being spent to improve our students’ reading, writing and arithmetic skills is not as cost effective as other school districts. Milford taxpayers are also being asked to commit to nearly $100 million in spending during a tough, economic climate. We need to find better, more cost effective solutions, while also providing our students the best education.

All candidates can also respond about their reasons for running, time they have lived in the city, and why they are best for the role.

My short time on the Milford Board of Education has been an eye-opening experience. As the Board’s only Republican, I have had to be the lone voice on several key issues facing our city and our students. But I’m willing to continue serving my community because I want to serve and give back to the city that I’ve called home for more than 20 years. As a graduate of Milford Public Schools, I simply want to provide an environment where students can thrive and discover the talents that God has given them.