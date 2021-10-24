Milford Board of Education District 5 candidate: Bill Bevan

Party: Republican

Are you an incumbent? (If yes, how many years in office): No

Current job: Retired purchasing manager

Current offices held: Current Police Commissioner and Park Beach and Recreation Commissioner; Justice of the Peace.

Previous offices held: Board of Alderman, elected in 4th and 5th districts; Former chairman of the Public Safety and Welfare Committee; former vice-chairman Claims Committee; former vice-chairman Milford Republican Town Committee; former member of Board of Assessment Review.

If elected, what will be your primary focus — budget, curriculum, another topic?

Budget, curriculum, proficiency scores.

What is your stance on the recent calls by some for more input in the curriculum? Do you feel the curriculum is proper, any issues or changes needed in your mind?

Curriculum has evolved beyond what they are supposed to be teaching.

Your thoughts on the school budget — how it stands now for what is needed in the schools?

The budget is too high.

Bill Bevan and his wife, Cindy, are lifelong residents of Milford. Their two foster sons attended Calf Pen Meadow and Foran High School. Bill believes in the importance of teaching our children how to think, not what to think. His desire is to see our children learn skills for success in their future. He has been successful in his many leadership roles because he is ethical, practical, detail oriented and researches issues thoroughly. His understanding of the issues of the day and his ability to work with parents and administrators to solve current education problems makes him an excellent candidate for the Board of Education.