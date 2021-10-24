Milford Board of Education District 4 candidate: Cindy Wolfe Boynton

Party: Democrat

Are you an incumbent? Yes, 2 years in office.

Current job: Writer and adjunct college professor at Yale School of Medicine, Quinnipiac University, University of New Haven and Housatonic Community College

Volunteering background, if any: Longtime community volunteer in Milford and throughout Connecticut. In Milford, organizations I have volunteered for include Beth El Homeless Shelter, Red Cross, Boy Scouts. Orchard Hills PTA, West Shore PTA, and the United Way. I have also organized several community-wide events, including Milford TV Turn-Off Week, Lights for Liberty and the Planet Pledge. On a statewide level, I am president of the Connecticut chapter of the National Organization for Women.

Education: Bachelor’s in English, Master’s in Writing and the Oral Tradition

Previous offices held: No previous elected offices, but I was appointed by Governor Lamont to Connecticut’s Steering Committee of the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls.

If elected, what will be your primary focus — budget, curriculum, another topic?

Ensuring the success of each and every student should always be our No. 1 priority. No matter what issues our District is facing at a particular time, we should always be focused on doing whatever is necessary to help each child discover his or her gifts and abilities and find their path, whether that path takes them on to college, to learn a trade, to enter the military, or to do something else altogether. There is no such thing as “one-size-fits-all” learning. Our curriculum, programs and offerings should be as diverse as the children who attend our schools.

What is your stance on the recent calls by some for more input in the curriculum? Do you feel the curriculum is proper, any issues or changes needed in your mind?

A former journalist, I pride myself on my ability to not just listen, but to hear other people, and then to translate what I’ve learned into positive action. Building community through understanding and cooperation is something I always strive to do, because I truly believe we are all stronger -- and more successful -- when we work together. Parent input has always been, and will continue to be, an essential part of our educational process. As a current member of the Milford Board of Education, I am equally dedicated to continually finding new ways to engage and empower Milford students, as well as to help the Milford Public Schools System continue to move forward. From creating primary science labs, to passing an improvement-rich yet fiscally responsible budget, to working directly with students to ensure they have a voice in their educations, I am proud of all the work I’ve done the past two years on the Milford Board of Education, and I am excited for the prospect of serving two more.

Your thoughts on the school budget — how it stands now for what is needed in the schools?

The Board of Education is fortunate to work with an administration that is as creative as it is frugal. We make every penny count and will continue to work to give the most to our students in the most cost-effective way.

All candidates can also respond about their reasons for running, time they have lived in the city, and why they are best for the role.

Like my now-adult sons Teddy and Steven, I’m a graduate of Milford Public Schools and have always worked to make our schools places where our children not just need to be, but want to be. A lifelong Milford resident, I’m a former president of the Orchard Hills PTA and, through work I’ve done as a consultant to UConn’s Neag School of Education, have learned how creative thinking combined with community partnerships can lead to innovative learning that’s as fun as it is instructive. In a world that moves and changes as fast as ours today, success in any field requires the ability to think critically, communicate effectively, adapt to the unexpected, collaborate with others, and be resilient in the face of adversity. These skills and traits are among those I work to instill in the college students I teach, as well as that I continually work to improve on within myself. They are also part of the Milford Board of Education Vision Statement that I have used to guide my Board work these past two years, and that I plan to continue to use to advance the learning of all our students in the future.