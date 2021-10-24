Milford Board of Education District 4 candidate: Rita Hennessey

Party: Democrat

Are you an incumbent? Yes, four years in office.

Current job: library media specialist, K-12

Education: BA in English Literature, Smith College; MA in Literature in English, CCSU; Masters in Library Science, SCSU

If elected, what will be your primary focus — budget, curriculum, another topic?

My primary focus will be to continue supporting High Quality Instruction for all learners, and creating learning spaces that meet the needs of students today (flexible furniture in classrooms, for example).

What is your stance on the recent calls by some for more input in the curriculum? Do you feel the curriculum is proper, any issues or changes needed in your mind?

The Milford Public Schools curriculum is collaboratively written by teachers and administrators. The Milford Public Schools Vision of the Learner and commitment to High Quality Instruction help guide curriculum and instruction. The curriculum is designed to help students become critical thinkers and lifelong learners.

Your thoughts on the school budget — how it stands now for what is needed in the schools?

The school budget is a balance between needs and wants. The majority of the budget is committed to contractual obligations. I believe the current school administration has been very diligent about using budget money wisely and creatively for the betterment of our students. I would like to see more money allocated to updating aging buildings in order to create an improved learning environment for all students.