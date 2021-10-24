Milford Board of Education District 4 candidate: Dolores Rieth Hannon

Party: Republican

Current job: Retired Principal, Milford Board of Education

Volunteering background, if any: Milford Arts Council, Milford Historical Society, Visiting Arts school Programs

Education: BA, MA, Educational Leadership, Educational Doctorate Program at UCONN

Previous offices held: President of the Board of the Milford Arts Council; PTA president.

If elected, what will be your primary focus — budget, curriculum, another topic?

If elected, I would like to focus on curriculum, professional development and parent involvement

What is your stance on the recent calls by some for more input in the curriculum?

Curriculum needs are always changing however I think it is important to maintain a strong focus on the academics.

Your thoughts on the school budget — how it stands now for what is needed in the schools?

The school budget is a large portion of the city budget. It has many fixed items that must be adhered to and I believe that we need to develop subcommittees involving parents and taxpayers to understand what educational concerns, programs and opportunities are evolving that need to be addressed