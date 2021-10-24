Milford Board of Education District 3 candidate: Una Petroske

Party: Democrat

Are you an incumbent? (If yes, how many years in office): Yes - since 2018

Current job: VP Technology

Volunteering background, if any: Milford 350th anniversary book - editor; Milford Harbor Duck Race Committee; Milford Volunteer Corps; Milford Board of Education; Homefront; NY Cares

Education: BS Economics

If elected, what will be your primary focus - budget, curriculum, another topic?

My primary focus will be to support full implementation of the High Quality Instructional model across the district. This is based upon a relationship framework and supports the vision of the learner. Educating and nurturing the whole student so they become critical thinkers contributing to their community, forming healthy relationships with others and developing their creativity is vital to a balanced education.

What is your stance on the recent calls by some for more input in the curriculum? Do you feel the curriculum is proper, any issues or changes needed in your mind?

As a Board, we have always been open to suggestions and comments from parents and the community on curriculum in our schools. Two examples of suggestions from parents that have been implemented in our curriculum recently are expansion of world languages to the lower grades in elementary school and purposeful play based learning in pre-K and kindergarten.

IN addition, there are presentations called “Instructional Highlights” at the Board of Education meetings where the administration, usually with participation from teachers and instructional supervisors, describe proposed and implemented curriculum changes. These meetings are open to the public and public comment is always welcomed. It should be noted that the curriculum is developed by our teachers and administrators to comply with adopted educational standards, such as NGSS. In addition to the public meetings, we always welcome communications from parents and the public via email.

I believe the current trajectory of the curriculum is on target to meet the objectives of the Vision of the Learner that has been adopted by the Board and administration.

Your thoughts on the school budget - how it stands now for what is needed in the schools?

The current budget reflects a balanced approach to meeting the needs of our young people while implementing new courses of study to advance the Vision of the Learner and supporting our teachers and staff. While there are always ways to spend more money to improve education, we are mindful of each dollar spent and are focused on strategic advancements in a structured, methodical manner in order to maximize the benefits for our youth.

All candidates can also respond about their reasons for running, time they have lived in the city, and why they are best for the role.

I am running for re-election because I have a passion for making educating our youth a top priority. The many changes being implemented to improve our schools — from 1:1 Chromebook implementation (yes, that's the geek in me smiling) to expansion of the enrichment program for all middle school students - I am excited to be a part of these initiatives. As a part-time to full-time member of the Milford community for more than 50 years, I have been blessed to be able to volunteer my time in multiple ways. Serving on the Board of Education is the culmination of that privilege for me.