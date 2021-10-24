Milford Board of Education District 3 candidate: William Legere III

Party: Republican

Are you an incumbent? (If yes, how many years in office): No

Current job: Doctoral candidate, Liberty University

Education: M. A. Sacred Heart University Education Secondary Social Studies B.A. Bennington College Education/Biology/Psychology

If elected, what will be your primary focus — budget, curriculum, another topic?

I will focus on the safety and security of all students in Milford schools first.

What is your stance on the recent calls by some for more input in the curriculum? Do you feel the curriculum is proper, any issues or changes needed in your mind?

Parents need to have input on all elements of the curriculum. Whether or not the curriculum is proper and appropriate for Milford is yet to be determined as transparency seems to be a big issue. Before a curriculum is fully implemented it should be viewed by all interested parties; Parents, teachers and educational experts need to be consulted and rigorously questioned before changes should be made.

Your thoughts on the school budget — how it stands now for what is needed in the schools?

Milford spends more per student than other more affluent towns but yet our results do not seem to correlate with the amount of money spent. I would begin bringing some accountability for poorly performing schools and holding departments and individuals accountable to the taxpayers and more importantly the students whom they are underserving.