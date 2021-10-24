Milford Board of Education District 3 candidate: Renée Casey

Party: Republican

Are you an incumbent? (If yes, how many years in office): No

Current job: Pediatrician; I have lived in Milford for 30 years.

Volunteering background, if any: First Baptist Church, Milford, CT, member, Board of Trustees (2014-2018); First Baptist Church, Milford, CT, member, Board of Christian Education (2015-2017); Town of Stratford (CT) Disability Review Board, member, 2010-2019; Connecticut Reach Out and Read, member, Advisory Board (2016-present) Milford (CT); Milford, CT Chapter of the LINKS, Inc., member, (2015-2017); Active participant and elected member of the Milford Republican Town Committee since 2011.

Education: Joseph A. Foran High School Class of 1995; Yale University, BS Biology 1999; University of Hartford, MS Neuroscience 2002; University of Vermont/Larner College of Medicine, MD 2007; University of CT/CT Children’s Medical Center, Internship/Residency 2010.

I have a 3-year-old son who will soon need to enroll in school. When he was born I looked forward into enrolling him in school in my beloved hometown and fully expected him to follow in his parents’ footsteps and one day graduate from our alma mater, Foran high school. After observing some of the decisions and changes being made by the current board and superintendent. I have becoming increasingly concerned about my son’s education and about the environment in which he will be expected to learn. I am running as a concerned Milford resident and parent and for all the children in Milford, many of whom are also my patients.

If elected, what will be your primary focus — budget, curriculum, another topic?

I will focus on ensuring that the board is transparent and held accountable for decisions made about our children’s health, safety and academic instruction. The current imbalance of power is the driving force for many of the ill-advised decisions that are being made by the current board and city administration.

I believe the current spending throughout all of the city’s departments is mismanaged and excessive. The city’s Education budget is nearly half of the entire city budget and despite enrollment being down, there are no efforts to consolidate resources and taxpayer dollars are being wasted in areas that do little to directly help our children. If elected, I plan to propose a complete re-evaluation of the budget with focus on better management of hard earned taxpayers’ money.