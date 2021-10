Party: Democrat

Are you an incumbent? (If yes, how many years in office): Yes, 10 years, chair of the Board of Education the past eight years

Current job: Small business owner and Licensed Early Childhood Professional

Volunteering background, if any: Prior to holding office I was an active parent volunteer, PTA leader and member of the CT PTA Board of Directors, earning both the Elaine Boulay Outstanding Service Award and the PTA Council Honorary Life Achievement Award during that time.

If elected, what will be your primary focus — budget, curriculum, another topic?

The well-being, achievement, and success of our young people is always my primary focus as a board member. The immediate focus is to address the gaps in teaching and learning that occurred because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic. On the 2019 state assessment, Milford was one of a handful of districts in CT to see improvement in both Math and English Language Arts scores. The assessment given in the spring of 2021, after a year’s hiatus, will be the new benchmark for growth. Teachers must have the support and resources they need to, first, assess the needs of their students and, second, develop appropriate plans to accelerate each student’s learning. This will be a multi-year process. We must offer teachers authentic and robust professional learning opportunities and time for collaboration with their peers. Careful consideration must be given to the challenging and stressful impact of the pandemic on our families. Students must be given the emotional support necessary to help them be their best learners. From the Board’s perspective, allocating appropriate budget dollars to support our Vision of the Learner and the district’s teaching and learning plan of high-quality instruction, is essential.

What is your stance on the recent calls by some for more input in the curriculum? Do you feel the curriculum is proper, any issues or changes needed in your mind?

Curriculum is a broad term. We do not purchase "canned" curriculum. Our teachers write our curriculum, and they are at the heart of the district. Under the direction of our very capable instructional leadership team, teachers work hard to write curriculum that honors our Vision of the Learner, our model of High-Quality Instruction and our Relationships Framework. While tweaking must be done consistently, there is a seven-year cycle of writing, implementing, and revising of the curriculum. At our board meetings, which are held publicly, administration presents to the board informative instructional highlights which we review and discuss. This ensures transparency. Parents’ opinions are important and always welcome and there are many opportunities for parents to provide feedback should they choose to utilize them. The teacher and principal are the first resource for parents. Our board meetings include a time for public comment. Board members and administration are very accessible via email. The superintendent uses various means of communication with the school community; email, webinars, video messages (“Super News”). The district sends an email blast to families every Friday that includes specific info about upcoming board meeting agendas when a meeting is scheduled. The Superintendent and principals meet with our active parent groups, and we have a liaison to the city-wide PTA Council. Milford has a dedicated Government Access TV Committee, MGAT, that livestreams our meetings and archives them on its YouTube channel. And there is a new comprehensive Teaching and Learning Hub on the district website that offers much information about curriculum.

Your thoughts on the school budget — how it stands now for what is needed in the schools?

I do believe our recent budgets appropriately meet the needs of the district. It is our charge to develop a fiscally responsible budget that reflects those needs and honors the mission, vision, commitments and goals of the district and the board. Education is expensive. Maintaining aging school buildings and providing students with learning spaces that will prepare them for the 21st century workplace they will eventually graduate into can be costly. Education is heavily reliant on human capital, which equals salaries. We are responsible for more than 6,500 people between students and staff, and we have more than 1.1 million square feet of floor space. Utilizing a zero-based budgeting strategy, the Superintendent and department heads pare down all the annual requests to achieve a budget that meets the needs of the students while balancing the potential impact on taxes. In recent years we have been able to implement incredible initiatives with very modest budget increases, which at times, have not even met our contractual wage increases. Through the Mayor’s Capital Improvement Plan we have been able to address major infrastructure needs. The community and Boards of Finance and Aldermen have been very supportive of Milford Public Schools, and I greatly appreciate that.

All candidates can also respond about their reasons for running, time they have lived in the city, and why they are best for the role.

I have lived in Milford for more than 35 years, raised my three children here and have grandchildren who attend our will attend Milford Public Schools. I care deeply about our small city and feel a strong school system enhances our community. It is my hope that my contributions to the board will ensure every student can reach his or her full potential. I would be honored to have the support of the second district voters for another term on the Milford Board of Education.