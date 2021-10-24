Milford Board of Education District 2 candidate: Meghan Doyle

Party: Democrat

Are you an incumbent? (If yes, how many years in office): Yes, appointed in July to replace Nicole Wasson

Current job: Self-employed and full-time student. Earning JD from Quinnipiac University School of Law and a Master in Food and Agriculture Law and Policy

Volunteering background, if any: Volunteered for four years at Pathways, Inc in Greenwich, where I taught physical fitness to adults with mental health diagnoses. Provided a safe and consistent routine for the clients.

Education: Northeastern University BS in Biology, current student at Quinnipiac School of Law and Vermont Law School.

If elected, what will be your primary focus — budget, curriculum, another topic?

I intend to focus on continuing to ensure that the school system uses its limited resources to provide the best education for our students, so they are prepared for life after leaving Milford Public Schools. For example, I will push for the continued expansion of World Languages, which allows our students to be competitive on college applications and in their careers. It is also important that our curriculum integrates technology to meet the demands of the marketplace. Based on Dr. Cutaia’s foresight, Milford Public Schools were able to provide a Chromebook to every student for distance learning for a quick pivot to distance learning at the start of the pandemic and internet hotspots as needed. Our budget and systems must be adaptable to meet the demands the district faces.

Lastly, I intend to work with our food services to increase the quality and variety of food offered to our community. The federal government recently expanded the National School Lunch Program and increased reimbursement to school districts. With a higher rate of reimbursement, I hope to work with human resources to increase the pay of school lunch workers with food services to add more local products to our offerings.

What is your stance on the recent calls by some for more input in the curriculum? Do you feel the curriculum is proper, any issues or changes needed in your mind?

Together with Dr. Cutaia, the Board of Education sets the benchmarks and curricula goals for our students. Dr. Cutaia and the rest of the professional staff then creates and implements the day-to-day learning occurring in our classrooms. Every Board of Education meeting is live cast, recorded, and uploaded to YouTube. Any community member is allowed to offer comment during school board meetings and Board of Education member emails are easily accessible on the Milford Public Schools website. I fully support role Dr. Cutaia and our teaching staff’s implementation of the curricula.

With decades of experience, education, and continuing education, our educators are best positioned to create and implement the curricula with the input of the Board of Education. In July, I was appointed to replace Nicole Wasson in the Second District. As a new member, I am still learning more about the curriculum process and will continue to ask questions and comment so we can push our community forward and prepare our students to meet the challenges of a changing world.

Your thoughts on the school budget — how it stands now for what is needed in the schools?

2020 challenged every single budget in the City of Milford. The school’s budget stayed on target while meeting the extensive financial demands of Covid. In the coming year, I would like to see an increased budget to ensure that we are meeting the cleaning and maintenance needs of the schools.

All candidates can also respond about their reasons for running, time they have lived in the city, and why they are best for the role.

Reasons for Running: I grew up in Milford Public School and the education the schools provided afforded me many opportunities to be successful. Even though at times I lived away from Milford, I am always anchored to this community and I want to give back to it. I want to the skills I learned from the opportunities afforded from my education to make Milford even better. I was born in Milford, attended Mathewson, Harborside, and Jonathan Law, and lived in downtown Milford for the past five years.