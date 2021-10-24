Milford Board of Education District 2 candidate: Mark Macchio

Party: Republican

If elected, what will be your primary focus — budget, curriculum, another topic?

My biggest focus would be how will we place our children in opportunities and give them a head start in their lives and create a future that they want. With that being said I believe we currently lack technical education in our school. We lack the apprenticeship programs that will place our children into jobs that will pay for them to earn a license as well as jobs that will pay for their college.

What is your stance on the recent calls by some for more input in the curriculum? Do you feel the curriculum is proper, any issues or changes needed in your mind?

I believe there are improvements needed within the curriculum. What I do not see in the current curriculum is the ability to enter fields that are hands-on or have a business willing to train a student and send them to college. We want to put our children ahead of the curve by offering these technical education opportunities within the Milford Public School System that other public schools do not offer.

We need more opportunities and choices within our athletic department that we do not have right now. We want sports that other schools do not have so that our children can receive full or partial scholarships to college. Participation in high school sports that are not mainstream, for example, rowing and fencing, will open up new windows of opportunity to athletic recruitment and scholarship at the college level. These unique and off-stream sports are less common throughout public schools in the United States, which means there is less competition in each recruiting class and a higher chance for your Milford student to be recruited to a great college with a scholarship.

Your thoughts on the school budget — how it stands now for what is needed in the schools?

The school budget for Milford needs to be used more effectively. The cost to educate a Milford public school student should not be more than the Connecticut average. The salary and benefits promised to our workers and teachers should not be touched. Fair salaries benefit not only our employees but impact the quality of education our children receive from their teachers. I would like to pay a third party to audit the school to ensure that teachers and staff receive a fair salary and benefits. This auditor will be unbiased and ensure that the budget is being allocated to departments appropriately. I would like the auditor to share their suggestions to the Board of Ed so that we can make the right decisions for our children.