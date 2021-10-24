Milford Board of Education District 1 candidate: Gary Peluchette

Party: Democrat

Current job: Retired educator, 35 years Bridgeport Public Schools

Education: BA SCSU, MAT Sacred Heart University 6th year SCSC

If elected my focus would be on budget and improved air quality in our schools. All budgets need to be viewed under the lens of needs versus resources.Slash and burn mentality does not serve our student. As a former board member of both the Connecticut and National Education Associations, one of my responsibilities was to review the annual budget, discuss and make changes before referring to membership for approval. Some of these budgets were larger than our current BOE budget.

My understanding of the process of curriculum development and implementation in Milford,is that curriculum is developed in committees of teachers and administrators. It goes through a vetting process before being referred to the superintendent. The curriculum for the district is posted on the website. If parents have concerns, then they need to bring those concerns to administration for clarification. If concerns still remain then the superintendent needs to address those concerns. We need to respect the knowledge and training of our teachers and administrators to properly implement curriculum. I find that the curriculum in place is quite robust, and there is clear evidence of thought and planning.

In my opinion, the BOE has done their due diligence in funding our schools. The needs of our students are in constant flux, and the BOE needs to be able to make sure that those needs are met.

I have been a Milford resident for the past five years. I chose to run for the Milford BOE based on my 35 years in public education. I have taught grades 4 to 6, and for most of my career taught in the Talented and Gifted Program in Bridgeport. I worked in human resources as the staff mediator, resolving teacher evaluation issues. I served for nine years as the president of the Bridgeport Education Association, and sat on the Board of Directors of the Connecticut and National Education Associations for five years. I have lobbied on the state and national level for our students as well as teachers. I know what it is to stand before a class of 30 students and use my craft to meet their needs. I want to continue to be an advocate for public education.